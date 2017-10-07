Punjab Rangers, CTD apprehend 14 smugglers, facilitators

RAWALPINDI, Oct 7 (APP):Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) along with counter terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab Police and intelligence agencies on Saturday carried out intelligence based operations (IBOs) in different cities and apprehended 14 smugglers and their facilitators.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the IBOs were carried out in Attock, Islamabad, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Cache of illegal weapons and ammunition of different calibers were also recovered.