RAWALPINDI, Jul 21 (APP):Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with intelligence agencies on Saturday conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in different areas and apprehended terror suspects with illegal weapons.

The IBOs were conducted in various areas of Punjab including Attock, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).