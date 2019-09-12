Punjab kabaddi team to leave for Iran

LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP):A 22-member Punjab kabaddi team will depart for Iran with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab here on Friday on a training-cum-competition tour.

This was stated by Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar at a news conference on Thursday, along with Director Sports SBP Shahid Nizami at the national hockey stadium. Also present on the occasion were Secretary Punjab Kabaddi Association Tahir Waheed Jatt, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman and Brand Manager Fatima Fertilizers Mohammad Mubeen.

Sarwar said the Punjab kabaddi team would play three Test matches and also take part in joint kabaddi training camp at Iranian city Tabraiz during the 10-day tour.