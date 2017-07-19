Punjab Junior Tennis Initative summer camps beings

LAHORE, July 19 (APP): Punjab Junior Tennis Initiative summer camp
commenced here on Wednesday at Bagh-e-Jinnah Tennis Courts under the
aegis of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).
Member Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Uzma inaugurated the camp in the
presence of Secretory, PLTA, former Davis cupper Rashid Malik, and nearly seventy kids who are participating in this beneficial activity.
Rashid Malik Secretory PLTA is making solid efforts to train junior
tennis players and this camp is a part of the efforts to impart training
to the players to learn basics of the game from the qualified coaches.
“We have players of 5 to 11 years of age, both boys and girls, and they
have a lot of interest to learn tennis which is a good sign for the promotion of the game”, said Malik while talking to APP.
He said the heavy strength of the players in the camp is a clear
indicator that youth has a lot of interest in tennis and they want to further progress in it.
“We will be shortlisting the most put standing players of the camp and
will be inviting them to join our further up-gradation camps to lift the level of their game “,he said.
Secretary PLTA said he will also be imparting training to the youth
tennis players by giving them useful tips with the help of his over three decades knowledge and standing in the game.
“We will be ending this camp in the mid of August and by that time we
will be knowing the individual talent and seriousness of players to take
up tennis as a sport in future “,he said.
He praised the support of Punjab Revenue Authority and said their
valuable contribution will go a long way in the development of tennis.
“They are investing in a national cause and the other institutions
should also extend support to promote tennis at junior level “, he
asserted.
Rasheed Malik said the only way to develop tennis on solid lines was
to organise tournaments at junior level to create a base of players.
He said a similar training camp will start on August first here at
Nishtar Park sports complex and junior players will be provided best facilities to learn tennis.
“With such regular activities we can engage youth in tennis and find
some high quality tennis players to perform at international level “,said Secretary PLTA.
