Punjab interim govt proved neutrality in election: Dr Askari

LAHORE, July 26 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari said Thursday that the provincial interim government had fulfilled the promise of holding free, fair and impartial elections in a peaceful manner and millions of people had used their right of franchise.

The chief minister said in a media statement issued here that people had expressed their complete confidence over foolproof arrangements made for the elections.

Dr Hasan Askari congratulated the administration and police for making best arrangement for transparent and peaceful elections.

He also appreciated the performance of Pak army and rangers for extending full cooperation to the Punjab government for making effective security arrangements on polling day.

“I am thankful to Pak Army and Rangers who helped to maintain law and order along with Punjab government, police and other law enforcement agencies for the execution of holding general elections,” he added.

No doubt, it was a collective responsibility which had been performed in a proper manner. The performance of Pak army, rangers, police, administration and other relevant agencies remained up to the mark, he mentioned.

The law and order situation remained under control due to effective measures of the Punjab government.

He said that people also showed discipline on the polling day and they deserved congratulations for that.

He said that caretaker Punjab government provided full opportunities to the voters to use their democratic right independently and it had proved its neutrality with practical performance.

Provincial administration, police, Pak army, rangers and other agencies have rendered yeoman service for peaceful holding of elections.

Line departments exhibited their best performance for peaceful elections, he added.

He said that foolproof security arrangements were made for the provision of peaceful atmosphere to voters and maintenance of law and order during the elections.

“The administration in Punjab provided every possible facility to the voters to use their right of franchise and security agencies performed their duties in a very professional manner. We pay tributes to those who have extended cooperation in the arrangements of transparent and peaceful elections and their role in neutral election will always be remembered,” he said.

“The people in the Punjab province have given a proof of being conscientious human beings through peaceful elections and proved that they have great attachment with democracy. With the grace of Allah Almighty and due to the collective efforts, we have succeeded in holding of peaceful and transparent elections,” concluded the chief minister.