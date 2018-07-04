Punjab inter club karate team championship

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Punjab Inter Club Karate Team Kumite Karate Championship will be organized here from July 6 at the Gymnasium hall of Punjab College.

Thirty two clubs from all over the Punjab are participating in the event being held under aegis of Punjab Karate Association, said a spokesman of PKA while talking to APP on Wednesday.

This competition is a part of the PKA talent hunt programme to tape talent at the grass root level. Four players from each clubs will participate in the team kumite event.

Abdul Hafiz Bhatti, Director Sports Punjab Sport Board will be the Chief Guest at the closing / prize distribution ceremony.