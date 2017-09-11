Punjab Health Road Show held in London

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said Pakistani doctors have proved their mettle in the

United Kingdom as well as in other countries of the world.

He said, “Pakistani doctors, surgeons, physicians and health

professionals working abroad are our great ambassadors. Today,

Pakistan needs you and it is the need of the hour that you invest

in health sector in the country and serve the countrymen.”

He said, “Extend your cooperation to the Punjab government for

bringing improvements in health sector. The country has given a lot

to us and the time has come to return the same. Please move ahead

and support the ailing humanity as the Punjab government has needed

the expertise, professionalism and cooperation of the international

medical community for improving the healthcare system as time has

come to return the debts of the nation.”

He was delivering his keynote address at the ceremony held in

connection with Punjab Health Road Show in London, according to a

handout issued here on Monday.

He said the Punjab government has provided tremendous resources

for the improvement of health and education sectors. It is following

the policy of public private partnership for improving the health

sector and this model has proved very successful, he said and added

that no nation or the society could move further without first

improving the healthcare services and bringing improvements in the healthcare services is need of the hour to establish a healthy

society on sustainable basis.

The Chief Minister said that he was diagnosed with the fatal

disease of cancer in 2003 when he was living in exile.”With the

blessings of Allah Almighty and due to the prayers of the people,

I have been cured of this disease. Then, I realized that how the

ordinary people having no resources can cope with his fatal

disease and when I returned to Pakistan then I strived to improve

the healthcare services because I and other members of the elite

can access the best healthcare facilities inside and outside

the country but it will remain a distant dream for the poors.”

“My team has worked very efficiently, diligently and with

sovereign commitment to improve the healthcare system in the

Punjab. As a result, the province of Punjab is moving towards

the right direction,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government has adopted unique steps

for improving the healthcare facilities and the health infrastructure has been made commensurate with the current needs.

The Punjab government is moving towards the right direction with

regard to health sector reforms, he said and added that there are

challenges but effective measures have been adopted to deal with them.

He said, “Pakistan and UK have historically important friendly

economic relations. We appreciate the support of the UK for the

development of health, education and social sectors. The cooperation of

DFID is praiseworthy in education, health and technical education

sectors. We are thankful for full cooperation of the DFID for improvement

of these sectors.”

He said the Punjab government purchases medicines worth 600 million

dollars every year to provide the same to the patients free of cost.

He added the MRI and CT Scan machines in hospitals were kept out of

order willingly and the ordinary people were forced to conduct their

tests from outside. “However, we have installed medical equipments

especially the CT Scan machines in hospitals through public private partnership,” he said and added the Punjab government is providing

CT Scan machines to all the hospitals of the province. He said that with

the installation of these machines, the people would have 24 hours

facility at their doorsteps.

He said that janitorial services have been outsourced and due to the

outsourcing of these services, improvement has been brought in the general cleanliness conditions in the hospitals. Similarly, parking, security and other facilities have also been outsourced for the first time in the

history of the country, he added.

He said that various reforms to dispose off the hospital waste were

obstructed many times, adding “We had machines but they were not operated.

I am thankful to my team that work has been started in the right direction to dispose off the hospital waste.”

He said that steps have been adopted to improve the healthcare sector

have brought positive results and the mission of serving the ailing

humanity has been further accelerated.

The Chief Minister said that it is regrettable that no latest

biomedical workshop is available in Pakistan and work has been started

over it now. The Punjab government is moving towards biomedical workshop,

he said and added the people associated with health sector in

UK can extend their cooperation.

He said that Government Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital is providing

latest healthcare facilities to the people in Southern Punjab. The

extension project comprising of 250-bed is near to completion, he said

and added that state-of-the-art Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant

Institute is being set up with a cost of Rs 19 billion in the provincial metropolis.

He said the Punjab government will establish new hospitals under

public private partnership. “You move further and invest in the health sector; no bureaucratic snafu will ever hinder your way. Every job will

be done speedily and in a transparent manner and no one will ask for any undue favor. I shall supervise every task,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that a transparent culture free from any

corruption has been promoted and all the development projects are high symbols of quality, speed and transparency. Under this transparency

policy, resources worth billions of rupees have been saved in different development projects of infrastructure and energy sectors, he added.

He said that apt opportunities are available for investment in

health sector and added that this conference would prove beneficial for health sector’s development.

He further said that Pakistan faced acute shortage of energy during

the last many years and due to the untiring efforts of the incumbent government, the energy crisis is about to an end.

He said that the holding of health conference in London is an

important step and the recommendations of this event will help to

improve the health sector further. “I am thankful to the expatriate Pakistanis from health sector for their participation in this workshop,”

he added.

The British doctors and health experts have shown interest in

investment and extension of cooperation in health sector in Punjab and

paid tributes to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his wonderful health related reforms.

They vowed to cooperate with Punjab government for investment in

health sector and said that Punjab is progressing in the real sense

under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.