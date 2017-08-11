Punjab green wins Independence Day badminton

LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP)- Punjab Green defeated Punjab White in

Jashan-e-Azadi boys and girls badminton matches at Nishtar Park

Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Friday.

Sports Board Punjab is organising the Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions

to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner across

the province. MNA Shazia Fatima Khawaja, who is also Convener Finance

Sports Board Punjab, was the chief guest on this occasion.

Talking to media, Shazia Fatima said sports activities are the best

way to create patriotism among the young generation of the country.

“Our youth will turn towards positive activities through these sports events,” she added.

She appreciated the role of Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar

Ahmed Ghumman for orgnasingsports events quite successfully at such a

large scale. “The tradition of Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions will remain continue in

future,” she asserted.

Punjab Green (boys and girls) demonstrated wonderful game and emerged

outright winners after a tough contest. Manan Kamran and Mir Ghunia were declared

best players in their respective boys and girls categories. A large number of sports

enthusiasts were there to witness the fighting competitions.

MNA Shazia Fatima Khawaja and Wajid Ali Secretary Pakistan badminton

Federation distributed prizes among the prominent performers. Director Sports

Muhammad Anees Sheikh also presented a souvenir to MNA Shazia

Fatima Khawaja.