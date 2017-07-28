Punjab govt to set up new 1,200MW power plant: CM

LAHORE, July 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz
Sharif has said the Punjab government has decided to
establish a new gas power plant of 1200-megawatt capacity to
meet energy needs of the future.
It was decided in a meeting held here on Friday with Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.
He said this energy project had been devised
keeping in view emerging energy challenges and needs of the
country.
He said every moment was precious and matters
pertaining to this project should be settled expeditiously.
He expressed his satisfaction that numerous energy
projects had been completed in a record period of time while
other projects were being carried out speedily.
He said loadshedding had been sufficiently
decreased due to completion of energy projects and a new
history of hardwork, honesty and struggle had been written in
the history of energy projects.
“As much as Rs 168 billion have been saved in gas
projects of 3600-megawatt while 1,320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal
Power Plant has been completed in a record period of time,” he
added.
He said the projects of such capacity were not even
completed in China in such a short period of time.
He said energy projects were initiatives for
development and prosperity of the country as these projects
will remove darkness and the people will be
benefitted by the completion of these projects.
He said no example was available in 70 years history
of the country with regard to completion of such mega projects
which had provided direct benefit to the people.
During the meeting, German experts assured of providing
technical cooperation for new gas power project. Executive
Director Bernhard Stabel headed the delegation of German
experts.
Chairman P&D, Chairman Punjab Thermal Power Company,
Secretary Energy, concerned officials and German experts
attended the meeting.
