Punjab Govt to continue its efforts for sports promotion

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP): Punjab Government will continue its endeavours for the promotion of sports in the province by creating sports infrastructure and facilities across the province.

This was stated by Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, who also holds the office of Director General Sports Punjab, during his inspection visit of Ghawind and Rora grounds on Wednesday.

Divisional Officer Sports Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Assistant

Director Nasir Malik, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah, SDO, XEN and officials of Building Department were also with him during his visits.

Aamir Jan said Punjab’s remote areas deserve more attention and that’s why Sports Board Punjab is trying its best to provide top level sports facilities in these backward vicinities under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. “Sports Board Punjab has completed several stadiums, grounds and gymnasiums during the last couple of years and the remaining grounds will also be completed within the stipulated period”, he added.

Director Nasir Malik, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah briefed

the Secretary Sports Punjab that the top standard facilities like floodlight, jogging tracks, akhara and volleyball court etc will

be built at Ghawind cricket ground. “The Rora football ground is

also in its final stages and it will be able to hold competitive

sports matches in near future”, they informed.