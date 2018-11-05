Punjab govt to continue efforts for promotion of sports: minister

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the provincial government, under the vision

of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will continue its endeavours for promotion of sports in Punjab.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of National Open Men

and Women Swimming Championship at Punjab International Swimming

Complex pool Sunday night.

Rai Taimoor distributed prizes and medals among prominent swimmers.

President Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) Maj (retd) Majid Waseem, Director Sports SBP Hafeez Bhatti and a large number of players and enthusiasts were also present.

The Pakistan Swimming Federation organised the National Open Men and Women Swimming Championship from Nov 2 to 4, in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Punjab Sports Minister admired the performance of talented male and female swimmers during the 3-day National Swimming competition. “The way male and female swimmers exhibited their swimming skills in the pool, we can expect that Pakistan swimmers can exhibit encouraging performance

at international swimming competitions,” he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the Punjab govt had built world class sports facilities in the shape of sports gymnasium, stadia, playfields and grounds across the province so that young talented players of all sports could sharpen their game skills appropriately.

“Our potential players must utilise these top standard sports facilities. After gaining training at these sports facilities, young talented players can get a chance to feature in national and international sports competitions,” he concluded.