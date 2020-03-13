Punjab govt takes step to combat Corona virus: Usman Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, Mar 13 (APP):Punjab government has taken solid steps and finalized arrangements, utilizing maximum available resources to combat Corona virus on emergency basis across the province said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar during his surprise visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIKUT) here on Friday.

He said, a 50-bed corona management center has been set up at the RIUKT.

The CM said that the Punjab government has declared a “health emergency” in the province to deal with the novel coronavirus which has been designated as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

He said that every possible step was being taken to prevent its occurrence, adding effective screening of the passengers are being carried out at all the airports.

The CM said that special attention was being given on training of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff while SOPs regarding anti-corona are being implemented in letter and spirit.

On the occasion, the CM also announced to deploy the recent 136 recruited nurses in the institute on their own desire.

Minister for Health Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashisd, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Muhammad Umer and others officials were also accompanied the CM during the visit.