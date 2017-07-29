Punjab govt plans projects of wildlife preservation, habitat

LAHORE, July 29 (APP): The Punjab government under the

Green Pakistan Programme has planned development projects of

wildlife preservation and habitat improvement in the province.

Punjab Planning & Development Member Agha Waqar Javed on

Saturday told APP that wildlife projects which included

preservation of wildlife and other developmental projects,

would be completed at a cost of Rs 284 million.

To implement the wildlife projects under Green Pakistan

Programme, participation of the private sector at large would

be completely ensured, he added.

He said the Punjab government was generating additional

resources for modern techniques to save wildlife in the

province.

“NGOs, stakeholders and private sectors would be involved

and encouraged to work together in this sector,” he added.

All development projects in the province were being

executed smoothly and funded from development budget, he

added. Agha Waqar said the goverment was planning to offer

forest land to the private sector for investment, development

and promotion in the wildlife sector.

Meanwhile, World Wild Fund (WWF) Pakistan Senior

Representative Director Dr Masood suggested for more

development in the wildlife sector.