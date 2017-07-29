Punjab govt plans projects of wildlife preservation, habitat

LAHORE, July 29 (APP): The Punjab government under the
Green Pakistan Programme has planned development projects of
wildlife preservation and habitat improvement in the province.
Punjab Planning & Development Member Agha Waqar Javed on
Saturday told APP that wildlife projects which included
preservation of wildlife and other developmental projects,
would be completed at a cost of Rs 284 million.
To implement the wildlife projects under Green Pakistan
Programme, participation of the private sector at large would
be completely ensured, he added.
He said the Punjab government was generating additional
resources for modern techniques to save wildlife in the
province.
“NGOs, stakeholders and private sectors would be involved
and encouraged to work together in this sector,” he added.
All development projects in the province were being
executed smoothly and funded from development budget, he
added. Agha Waqar said the goverment was planning to offer
forest land to the private sector for investment, development
and promotion in the wildlife sector.
Meanwhile, World Wild Fund (WWF) Pakistan Senior
Representative Director Dr Masood suggested for more
development in the wildlife sector.
