Punjab Governor greets Iftikhar Malik on his nomination for SAARC chamber president

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday congratulated veteran business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik on his nomination for the top slot of SAARC chamber president for two years term and hoped that he will continue to exploit his potentials for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asia.

In his felicitation message, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Iftikhar Ali Malik would utilize his best abilities to bring closer the SAARC member states besides promoting regional trade,” says a press release issued here.

He further said that his nomination was a proof of his untiring efforts for the business community of the region. “The measures taken by him as Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber for the promotion of regional trade speaks volumes of his business acumen,” he said.

He said that politicians of the member countries must work together with dedication to implement liberal policies in the region. “Regional connectivity is essential for remodeling of policies in line with the current global economic address,” he added.

Pakistan is fully committed to improving trade relations among SAARC countries including India to make South Asia the most economically integrated region in the world. “South Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world, but it is also one of the least integrated, as its intra-regional trade accounts for just 5 percent of total trade, compared with 25 percent in the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN),” he added.

Muhammad Sarwar said the present government of PTI led by Prime Minster Imran Khan was fully committed to restoring peace and ensuring prosperity in the SAARC region and at the same time, Pakistan wants to maintain her foreign and trade relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect.

Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed his gratitude for this felicitation to Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and he said that with a view to ensuring trade facilitation in the region the problems regarding SAARC visa sticker, removal of trade barriers including acceptance of standard certificate, limitations of infrastructure in the land ports, should be removed.

He further said Pakistan always strives to make SAARC an important vehicle for regional cooperation based on principle of sovereign equality and still remained committed to SAARC objectives.

He also emphasized on restructuring production and export processes to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.