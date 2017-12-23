Punjab governor, federal minister cut Christmas cake

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique

Rajwana and Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran Michael

on Saturday cut Christmas cake during a ceremony held at the

Governor’s House here.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)

MPA Shakeel Ivan, former MNA Joel Amer Sahotra and members of

Christian community.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Christians

played a great role in progress of Pakistan and made precious

sacrifices in the war against terror as well.

The governor wished Christians in Pakistan and across the

world a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Kamran Michael said the white part in the Pakistani flag

represented the Christians and other non-Muslims. He urged

them to work for the progress of the country.

He also made a special mention of the sacrifices of

Christians in the Quetta church suicide blast.

Special prayers were held for progress and solidarity of the

country.