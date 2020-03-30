Punjab Governor asks philanthropists to help poor in this time of need

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Monday requested the philanthropists to come forwarded and help needy citizens with ration in the time of crisis being faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged welfare organizations and philanthropists to come forward and help the daily wagers and the poor, as they have lost their livelihood due to the closure of trade and business activities because of the coronavirus in the country.

“The Punjab government is using all available resources to mitigate difficulties and problems of needy and daily wagers”, he added.

He said that the coronavirus was not just Pakistan’s problem, its a global pandemic and almost all the countries were fighting with the virus.

Ch Sarwar said that this is time, “We should unitedly fight the menace”.

He appealed the people of the country to stay indoors till the complete control on the virus is achieved.