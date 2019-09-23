Punjab Golf Champion Title 2019 for Matloob Ahmed

LAHORE, Sep 23 (APP):Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club was successful in restraining his fellow competitors including the mighty ones like Mohammad Shabbir and Mohammad Munir from posing any threat to his victory march in the final round of Punjab Golf Championship here on Monday Pakistan Air Force Sky View golf club.

Matloob countered the challenge of other top notch of the country by displaying high quality golf coupled with precision and accuracy. A victory of this prestige and honor and lucrative in terms of money is not something new for him but in the process he does leave behind many champions in torment and agony.