No tape sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory to get report: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Punjab Forensic Laboratory had not issued any report on an audio and video tape as nothing was sent to it for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said some sections of the media aired a report about the audio and video tape referring to the director general of Punjab Forensic Laboratory.

The report telecast on the media was the work of a ‘mafia of liars’, whose job was to create baseless stories, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had its own arrangements and it would submit its report to the Supreme Court ,which was looking into the issue of tape.

She said the video tape was 16 years old, which was tempered and reduced to five minutes with an aim to blackmail.