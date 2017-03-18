Punjab CM, Tatarstan president hold meeting

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov held a delegation-level meeting in a local hotel here on Saturday.
During the meeting, it was agreed to promote bilateral
relations in different sectors including skills development,
petro-chemical, technology, industry, mines, agriculture,
livestock, tourism, sports and other sectors.
The meeting also constituted a joint committee to identify
different sectors for promoting cooperation between the Punajb
government and the Republic of Tatarstan.
The Tatarstan president commended the development
vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punajb
Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He also commended
the command of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Russian language,
saying that it is a pleasant surprise to observe the command
on Russian language.
He said that Lahore welcomed him with open arms, and they would
promote regional cooperation on solid grounds. He said that it was absolutely incorrect to link terrorism and fanaticism with Islam.
Islam teaches peace and brotherhood. Islamic norms are based on
brotherhood, tolerance and love. We will work together to
eliminate terrorism, he said and added that they are with Pakistan in
its sincere efforts for elimination of terrorism.
The president, while talking to the chief minister,
said that we are awaiting his visit to Tatarstan, and hoped
that important developments would be made for extending cooperation in different sectors during the visit.
The chief minister, on the occasion, said that he was pleased
with the visit of president of the brotherly country Tatarstan to Lahore. Russian Federation and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations, and we
should work jointly to further promote them, said the CM. The Punjab government and Tatarstan would promote cooperation in different
sectors on permanent basis. “We are happy that our brothers have visited us, and your visit would promote relations between the Punjab
government and the Republic of Tatarstan.”
He said that tremendous potential is available for cooperation in
agriculture, livestock, skills development, mines and other
sectors in the Punjab. We would be happy if cooperation is
promoted in these sectors with Tatarstan and the experiences
of Tatarstan are benefited from.
He said that it is incorrect to link Muslim countries with terrorism.
Islam is a religion of tolerance, peace and harmony. There is no room for terrorism and extremism in Islam. Islam gives equal rights to
all the human beings without any discrimination of colour or creed.
He said that terrorists and fanatics were killers of humanity.
He further said that terrorists have no religion. Terrorism is an
international issue, which requires coordinated efforts to deal with it. He said that it is the best time to promote cooperation between the Punjab
government and Tatarstan. Therefore, we should join hands together and take steps speedily.The CM said that he would visit Tatarstan in June.
Provincial ministers Sheikh Allauddin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Jehangir Khanzada, Naeem Akhtar Bhaba, Advisor Umar Saif, senior
officials as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan,
besides other members of the delegation, were present on the
occasion.