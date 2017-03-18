Punjab CM, Tatarstan president hold meeting

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov held a delegation-level meeting in a local hotel here on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was agreed to promote bilateral

relations in different sectors including skills development,

petro-chemical, technology, industry, mines, agriculture,

livestock, tourism, sports and other sectors.

The meeting also constituted a joint committee to identify

different sectors for promoting cooperation between the Punajb

government and the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Tatarstan president commended the development

vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punajb

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He also commended

the command of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Russian language,

saying that it is a pleasant surprise to observe the command

on Russian language.

He said that Lahore welcomed him with open arms, and they would

promote regional cooperation on solid grounds. He said that it was absolutely incorrect to link terrorism and fanaticism with Islam.

Islam teaches peace and brotherhood. Islamic norms are based on

brotherhood, tolerance and love. We will work together to

eliminate terrorism, he said and added that they are with Pakistan in

its sincere efforts for elimination of terrorism.

The president, while talking to the chief minister,

said that we are awaiting his visit to Tatarstan, and hoped

that important developments would be made for extending cooperation in different sectors during the visit.

The chief minister, on the occasion, said that he was pleased

with the visit of president of the brotherly country Tatarstan to Lahore. Russian Federation and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations, and we

should work jointly to further promote them, said the CM. The Punjab government and Tatarstan would promote cooperation in different

sectors on permanent basis. “We are happy that our brothers have visited us, and your visit would promote relations between the Punjab

government and the Republic of Tatarstan.”

He said that tremendous potential is available for cooperation in

agriculture, livestock, skills development, mines and other

sectors in the Punjab. We would be happy if cooperation is

promoted in these sectors with Tatarstan and the experiences

of Tatarstan are benefited from.

He said that it is incorrect to link Muslim countries with terrorism.

Islam is a religion of tolerance, peace and harmony. There is no room for terrorism and extremism in Islam. Islam gives equal rights to

all the human beings without any discrimination of colour or creed.

He said that terrorists and fanatics were killers of humanity.

He further said that terrorists have no religion. Terrorism is an

international issue, which requires coordinated efforts to deal with it. He said that it is the best time to promote cooperation between the Punjab

government and Tatarstan. Therefore, we should join hands together and take steps speedily.The CM said that he would visit Tatarstan in June.

Provincial ministers Sheikh Allauddin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Jehangir Khanzada, Naeem Akhtar Bhaba, Advisor Umar Saif, senior

officials as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan,

besides other members of the delegation, were present on the

occasion.