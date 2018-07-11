Punjab CM strongly condemns Peshawar blast

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Haroon Balour and others.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and said the more this terrorism incident is condemned, the less it would be. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

This tragic incident is a conspiracy to create instability in the country and all our sympathies are with the bereaved families, he added.