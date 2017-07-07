LAHORE, July 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Friday instructed the construction of an
institute of cardiology in Quetta, Balochistan, on a 25 acre
land adjacent to Bolan Medical College/Hospital at a
cost of Rs two billion.
This was expressed by Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja
Salman Rafique during a meeting with Secretary Health
Balochistan Asmatullah Kakar and Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah
at the Civil Secretariat.
In this connection, Khawaja Salman Rafique along
with Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah and experts of
Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) will visit Quetta
in the last week of the current month. The hospital would be
a 100-bed health facility for cardiac patients.
Salman Rafique said the institute of cardiology
Quetta would be a gift from the government and people of
Punjab to their Balochi brethren.
The institution would provide the latest treatment and
procedural facilities to cardiac patients at local level.
Kh Salman Rafique further said that after the visit,
experts of IDAP would present their recommendations to the
government of Punjab regarding design and other architectural
matters of the proposed building of QIC.
Punjab CM directs construction of Institute of Cardiology in Quetta
