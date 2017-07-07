Punjab CM directs construction of Institute of Cardiology in Quetta

LAHORE, July 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Friday instructed the construction of an

institute of cardiology in Quetta, Balochistan, on a 25 acre

land adjacent to Bolan Medical College/Hospital at a

cost of Rs two billion.

This was expressed by Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja

Salman Rafique during a meeting with Secretary Health

Balochistan Asmatullah Kakar and Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah

at the Civil Secretariat.

In this connection, Khawaja Salman Rafique along

with Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah and experts of

Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) will visit Quetta

in the last week of the current month. The hospital would be

a 100-bed health facility for cardiac patients.

Salman Rafique said the institute of cardiology

Quetta would be a gift from the government and people of

Punjab to their Balochi brethren.

The institution would provide the latest treatment and

procedural facilities to cardiac patients at local level.

Kh Salman Rafique further said that after the visit,

experts of IDAP would present their recommendations to the

government of Punjab regarding design and other architectural

matters of the proposed building of QIC.