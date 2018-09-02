LAHORE, Sep 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar
Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of daughter of former IG Police Islamabad Aftab Ahmed Cheema.
In his condolence message, the CM sympathised with the grieving
family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and
courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
Punjab CM condoles over death of ex-IGP’s daughter
LAHORE, Sep 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar