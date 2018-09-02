Punjab CM condoles over death of ex-IGP’s daughter

LAHORE, Sep 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar

Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of daughter of former IG Police Islamabad Aftab Ahmed Cheema.

In his condolence message, the CM sympathised with the grieving

family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and

courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.