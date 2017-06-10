Punjab cabinet approves privatization of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park

LAHORE, June 10 (APP): A meeting of the provincial cabinet

presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Saturday approved unanimously privatisation of

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Private Limited Company.

The meeting also approved setting up of the Punjab Thermal

Power Company Limited for new gas power project of 1,200MW

capacity and names of the board of directors of the company.

The company will be responsible for the implementation of

1,200MW new gas power project.

The provincial cabinet also approved amendments in Punjab

Servants Housing Foundation Act 2004, amendment in 12th

Schedule of Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 and

Punjab Zakat & Usher Act 2016.

The report of Punjab Pension Fund for June 30, 2013 was

presented in the session and the cabinet gave approval to

present this report before the Punjab Assembly.

The meeting also approved amendment in Weights and Measures

International Enforcement Rules 1976 and it also approved the

step of measures for domestic borrowing.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said

setting up of industries was not the job of the governments;

governments made policies to provide facilities to people.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 2013 had

promised with the nation to end energy crisis and under the

leadership of the prime minister untiring efforts had been

made for this purpose.

The CM said the Punjab government, to give practical shape

to this promise of the prime minister, installed 100 MW solar

project at Quaid-e-Aam Soalr Park Bahawalpur and this project

inaugurated in 2015 had given profit of more than two billion

rupees so far and now privatisation of this project had been

decided with the approval of provincial cabinet.

He said:” With the privatisation of this project, we will

also get profit earned from this project besides expenditures.”

He said investors had expressed interest in this project

and the privatisation of this project would be transparent

and will be carried out in front of cameras and everything

regarding privatization would be crystal clear for the public.

He said auction process would be telecast live through

media cameras. He added the process of privatization had been

unanimously approved by the cabinet according to which the

privatization will be carried out under strategic sale.

He directed to constitute Cabinet Steering Committee for

Privatisation and said that Cabinet Steering Committee for

Privatisation will monitor all aspects of the privatization.

He said that privatisation of this project would be carried

out in a very professional manner and from the start to the

current situation this project had been carried out in a very

transparent way and this was the model which should be followed

in every department and institution and this model will be

promoted.

Shehbaz Sharif said no country could make progress without

transparency, professionalism and utilizing competent human

resource. He added institutional system should be strengthened

to improve the system and ministers should enhance capacity of

their departments.

He said:” We should transfer such legacy to

our generations that they can be proud of.”

The meeting praised the efforts of the concerning

departments regarding privatization.

The cabinet meeting also praised Finance Minister Ayesha

Ghaus Pasha, Malik Nadeem Kamran, the chief secretary, chairman

Planning and Development, Secretary Finance and entire team

for presenting excellent budget for 2017-18.

The provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants,

chief secretary, secretaries of concerning departments and

senior officials attended the meeting.