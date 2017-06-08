Punjab Assembly continues debate on Budget 2017-18

LAHORE, June 08 (APP): The Punjab Assembly continued

discussion on the annual budget 2017-18 on Thursday.

As many as 26 lawmakers from both treasury and opposition

benches participated in the debate.

The proceedings remained suspended for half an hour owing

to lack of quorum.

Earlier, the fifth sitting of the 30th session of current

assembly started 54 minutes behind its scheduled time with

Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal is currently

performing as acting governor Punjab in the absence of

Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana.

Lawmakers who spoke on the budget 2017-18 were Maulvi

Ghiasuddin, Saqib Khurshid, Ahmed Khan Bicher, Shehryar Malik,

Ali Asghar Munda, Tariq Subhani, Mian Rafiq, Mumtaz Ahmed, Bao

Akhtar Ali, Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi, Farzana Nazir, Dr Najma

Afzal, Shonela Rout, Marry Gill, Dr Najma Afzal etc.

Treasaury members highly praised the annual budget 2017-18

and dubbed the document historic and people-friendly. They

thanked both Chief Minister Punjab for coming up with such an

exemplary budget. They criticised opposition for making the

budget controversial.

Present in the House, Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous

Pasha noted all proposals and suggestions to incorporate

them in the Budget 2017-18.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Choudhry Sher

Ali, Sheikh Alauddin, Dr Farrukh Javed attended the session.

The House granted two-month extension to the standing

Committees on Privileges, Law and Services and General

Administration for presentation of their reports.

A Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker, Nabeela Hakim

pointed out the quorum that led to the suspension of the

sitting for half an hour. However, the Chair adjourned the

sitting till next morning, Friday, as the quorum was found

incomplete on resumption of the proceedings.