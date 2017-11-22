LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):The 35th Punjab Amateur Golf Championship will be contested over four days at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here from Thursday (Nov 23).

First day of this championship is reserved for senior amateurs ,veterans and ladies. As for the amateurs ,they will create magic in shot making and skillful application of golfing skills over three days from Friday to Saturday.

Shaukat Javed,Convenor Golf of Lahore Gymkhana told APP on Wednesday that a total of 140 golfers are competing in the competition and he further added that the arena has been prepared well to suit the occasion. The Gymkhana par 72 Golf Course ,is looking good and the fairways and greens are definitely going to facilitate crisp shot making and delightful putting.Some of the notable players,particularly from other cities, have already gone through practise rounds and are full of praise for the challenges of the course and the playing conditions.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be the seniors ,veterans and ladies day and 60 seniors ,47 veterans and 16 ladies have registered to fight it out amongst themselves for honors ,Prominent ones participating in the seniors category are Imran Ahmed,Talha Majeed,Col Saud Khan,Col Asif Mehdi,Javed A.Khan,Tariq Mehmood,Omar Khan,Karamatullah Chaudry,Mian Tariq Parvez and Omar Farooq.

As for ladies , the competitive challenge is going to come from Ghazala Yasmin,Zahida Durrani,Suneya Osama,Asma Afzal Shami and Shahzadi Gulfam and Sameea Javaid Ali.

The championship will tee off at 9am.