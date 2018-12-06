ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Thursday said that punctuality of top 20 passenger trains of Pakistan Railways reached 90 percent while of some trains was around 79 percent.
During the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Railways at Parliament House, the minister said that passengers prefer to travel in railways due to the punctuality of trains.
Punctuality of 20 passenger trains reaches 90 percent: Sheikh Rashid
