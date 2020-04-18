PUC thanks govt, Ulema for agreeing policy agenda during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has thanked the government, Ulema and religious scholars for announcing consensus on 20 point policy agenda regarding prayer congregations and Namaz-e-Taraweeh during Ramazan amid coronavirus crisis.

It was agreed in a meeting of religious scholars which was chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency on Saturday.

PUC Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi asked the people and mosque managements to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) for offering prayers in mosques as announced by President Dr Arif Alvi.

He said the government had the right to take action against the violators of the agreed SOPs.

He said the Ulema would have no sympathies with the people violating the consensus points as taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 was very much allowed in Islam.