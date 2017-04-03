Public schools reforms showing outstanding results: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary, Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Maiza Hameed Monday said that public educational institutions of the federal capital were showing outstanding results due to successfull implementation of

the Prime Minister Education Reforms’ Programme.

Talking to APP, she said the enrollment of students in public sector schools had been increased due to prudent policies and efforts made by the present government.

The credit, she said went to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry for their un-tiring efforts to raise the standard of education in the ICT schools.

Maiza Hameed said that recently announced results of 5th and 8th class of the schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) showed the best performance of public educational institutions than private sector.

The standard of Montessori classes in the federal capital was now higher than private schools due to educational reforms programme, she

added.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that more than 200 buses were

being provided to the ICT public schools especially in the rural areas

aiming at to facilitate the girls with safe transportation, living in remote areas.

A marked improvement was seen in the capital schools after initiating of Prime Minster Education Reforms Programme, Maiza remarked.

She said the upgradation work in 200 schools/colleges of the capital under phase-ii of reforms programme to be started by the end of this month.

Besides other development projects in the educational institutions, the new teacher’s induction and teachers training programme had also been started, she added.