Public representatives answerable to masses: Sarwar

LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that all the public representatives, including prime minister, were answerable to the masses.

Talking to Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht during a meeting here at the Governor House, he said the prime minister, chief ministers, provincial governors and cabinet ministers were all accountable to voters, adding that the government would ensure supremacy of merit in all the government institutions.