Public generously donating in ‘PMs’ corona relief fund’: Nuasheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Friday appreciated prime minister for initiating ‘Telethon’ for coronavirus relief fund.

Talking to PTV news channel, Nausheen Hamid said the coronavirus relief fund was established by Prime Minister Imran Khan to get donations from people to support the government in its fight against coronavirus.

She said nation showed great trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan and people from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate in this relief fund.

While appealing to the nation to donate more, she said public should contribute to the PM’s relief fund whole heartedly.

She also expressed the confidence that with the help and cooperation of people government would succeed in this fight against common enemy of coronavirus.

Replying to a question, she said COVID-19 has badly affected our economy just like it badly affected economies of other countries all over the world.

The government was utilizing all available resources in this regard and ensuring transparency as well, she mentioned.

Nausheen Hamid said, it was responsibility of the citizens to inform the authorities about the suspected corona infected person and try not to hide this diseases.

The government requires sufficient resources to cope with coronavirus pandemic, she said, adding that they have responsibility to ensure that people stay safe, but they were also concerned with the downtrodden segments of the society living below the poverty line.

There is no need to be panic as most of the people recover from the disease, she said.

“Prevention is better than cure and it is important to take all precautionary measures including frequent hand wash, use sanitizer and masks, observe social distancing and stay in isolation if feel any symptoms”, she added.

There is no cure for coronavirus and prevention is the only way to stay safe, she urged.