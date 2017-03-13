Public entities urged to follow code of corporate governance

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Monday that the public sector corporate entities should ensure strict adherence to the code of corporate governance.

This would improve the governance in these institutions and would enhance their efficiency, the minister said while chairing a meeting which reviewed various matters related to public sector corporate entities.

He said that the Boards of Governors/ Directors had an important role to play in improving governance in these entities.

The Minister directed the officials concerned in Ministry of Finance to ensure that members of these bodies are abreast of the latest corporate governance guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other regulatory institutions.

He also asked SECP to strictly monitor observance of regulatory requirements by all such entities.

On the occasion, Chairman SECP briefed the Minister on the regulatory regime of public sector corporate entities and various ancillary matters.

Senior officials of the Finance Division and SECP also attended the meeting.