Public debt sustainability profile improves: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the sustainability profile of

public debt had improved significantly during the tenure of present government.

That fact, he said, had been acknowledged by international

credit rating agencies in the form of credit rating upgrades for Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting on debt management here, Dar appreciated the

efforts of the Debt Policy Coordination Office and urged further improvement in debt management through adoption of the best international practices and standards.

He advised Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division and the

State Bank of Pakistan to ensure close coordination among each

other in order to achieve further efficiencies in debt management.

Earlier, the Director General Debt gave a detailed briefing

to the Finance Minister on debt management.

He apprised the Finance Minister of the reforms that have been

undertaken in the Debt Policy Coordination Office during the past three years.

He said adoption of the latest technology and methods had led

to more efficiency and transparency in debt management.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Economic

Affairs Division, Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan.