Public co-operation imperative for security on Ashura: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD, Sep 30 (APP): State Minister for Interior

Talal Badar Chaudhary on Saturday said tight security

arrangements had been made to provide safe and secure

atmosphere on Ashura Muharramul Haraam, however, public

cooperation was imperative to achieve its 100 per cent

objects.

He along with Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and

CPO Athar Ismail Amjid visited Jaranwala City to check

security arrangements while Advisor to CM Punjab Rai Haider

Ali, Chairman Municipal Committee Jaranwala Rai Mustafa

Babar, Vice Chairman Sh Habibur Rehman, Aftab Akbar Ch

and Local Bodies representative were also present.

The state minister said Jaranwala was a citadel of peace

and there was complete religious harmony among all sects.

He said security arrangements would strictly be followed

for the protection of processions and Majalis. However, people

should extend their cooperation to make Muharram

arrangements a success.

He also checked the routes of main processions on Ashura

and called on management of main Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Batool.

Earlier, a briefing session was also held at Municipal

Committee Office where AC Jaranwala Shehryar Arif and

SP Najibullah briefed about Muharram arrangements in

the tehsil.

They also informed about details of route of main procession

of Ashura Muharram and said all-out resources had been used

to keep law and order situation intact.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and CPO Athar Ismail Amjid

issued some directions regarding arrangements.