FAISALABAD, Sep 30 (APP): State Minister for Interior
Talal Badar Chaudhary on Saturday said tight security
arrangements had been made to provide safe and secure
atmosphere on Ashura Muharramul Haraam, however, public
cooperation was imperative to achieve its 100 per cent
objects.
He along with Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and
CPO Athar Ismail Amjid visited Jaranwala City to check
security arrangements while Advisor to CM Punjab Rai Haider
Ali, Chairman Municipal Committee Jaranwala Rai Mustafa
Babar, Vice Chairman Sh Habibur Rehman, Aftab Akbar Ch
and Local Bodies representative were also present.
The state minister said Jaranwala was a citadel of peace
and there was complete religious harmony among all sects.
He said security arrangements would strictly be followed
for the protection of processions and Majalis. However, people
should extend their cooperation to make Muharram
arrangements a success.
He also checked the routes of main processions on Ashura
and called on management of main Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Batool.
Earlier, a briefing session was also held at Municipal
Committee Office where AC Jaranwala Shehryar Arif and
SP Najibullah briefed about Muharram arrangements in
the tehsil.
They also informed about details of route of main procession
of Ashura Muharram and said all-out resources had been used
to keep law and order situation intact.
Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and CPO Athar Ismail Amjid
issued some directions regarding arrangements.
Public co-operation imperative for security on Ashura: Talal Ch
