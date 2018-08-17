PU VC inaugurates jogging track

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof
Niaz Ahmad Akhtar here on Friday inaugurated the two-kilometre long
jogging track at hostels ground of the university.
PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Resident Officer-I
Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, Resident Officer-II Malik Muhammad Zaheer,
heads of various departments, senior faculty members and athletes
were present on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that a healthy
body guarantees a healthy mind. He said, “Sports teach us the
lesson of discipline and the art of wining and losing by
demonstrating sportsmanship.
“I am confident that our athletes and sportsmen will take
advantage of the jogging track to enhance the level of their game
and to maintain good fitness standards,” he added.
He said that the PU administration would continue promoting
healthy sports activities in the university to play its due role
in the creation of a healthy nation.
