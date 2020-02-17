PTV’s management to initiate capacity building programme for its high potential employees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):In line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, PTV’s management is going to initiate a “Hi-Po” (high potential employees) programme to enhance knowledge, skills and potential of its employees in their relevant fields.

In this regard, the Managing Director PTV Amir Manzoor has issued a circular inviting officials from Group-4 to 9 to participate in this programme. This programme will generate high skilled leadership as well as working line which will help boost up PTV’s working capacity and bring it to an international standard. PTV is a pioneer channel in the area of broadcasting.

It has most experienced and highly skilled workforce in the area of production, news, current affairs, camera, engineering, information technology, finance, administration, marketing, etc. The present day broadcasting has new challenges for which these persons need awareness about the emerging technologies being utilized to present high definition picture and sound to its viewers.

It will definitely improve quality prgorammes and bringing PTV to an international standard. Resultantly PTV’s viewership will increase considerably by virtue of which the roots of the organization will be strengthened.