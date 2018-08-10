PTVC rejects news about PIA payment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) on Friday rejected a news aired by a private news channel that the PTVC owed Rs 2.8 million to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on account of 96 tickets provided to those artists who attended the National Icon Gala held at the Pak-China Center here on May 15.

“It is clarified that the PTVC had nothing to do in any capacity with the awards. These were organized privately by the then Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting & Literary Heritage,” the PTV said in a statement issued here.

It further said that Vaneeza Ahmad, a renowned model/actress, was in charge of the project and all the transactions, sponsorships and arrangements were finalized through her.

Any pending payment or concern with regard to the National Icon Gala may not be attributed to the PTVC. And in case, if the PIA management has any issue, or pending payment, they must be referred to the organizers and not the PTVC, the statement said.