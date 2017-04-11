PTV wins Patrons Trophy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): PTV clinched the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 here at the Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

PTV beat ZTBL by 71 runs in the final. Chasing a target of 327 runs ZTBL started the day with overnight score of 118 for the loss of seven wickets in their second innings. ZTBL had scored 96 runs in their first innings. However ZTBL fell short and the all of its batsmen went to the pavilion scoring 160 runs.

PTV had scored 141 and 186 in their first and second innings,

respectively.

Member PCB Governing Board Shakil Shaikh who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

PTV was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,00,0000 while ZTBL

grabbed Rs 2,50,000.

Man of the final was Hamza Nadeem Abbasi of PTV for bagging 10

wickets in the match. He was awarded with a trophy and Rs 50,000

cash prize.

Rizwan Hussain (Ghani Glass) was declared best batsman for scoring 622 runs in the tournament and was given Rs 50,000 cash prize. Salman Ali Agha (Brighto Paints) attained 37 wickets in the tournament and got Rs 50,000 cash prize.

The best all-rounder and outstanding cricketer of the tournament was Kashif Bhatti (SBP). He scored 216 runs and got 31 wickets. He also received a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Summarized scores:

PTV (First Innings): 141-10 (Absent hurt Hasan Raza) in 49.5 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 41, 3x4s, 100 balls, Muhammad Irfan 31, 4x4s, 55 balls, Raheel Majeed 26, 4x4s, 41 balls, Imran Khan Sr. 4-38, Sajjad Hussain 3-46, Bilawal Iqbal 2-29) (Second Innings): 186-10 in 60.1 overs (Zohaib Ahmed 36, 4x4s, 1×6, 64 balls, Fawad Khan 26, 3x4s, 36 balls, Sarmad Bhatti 23, 4x4s, 59 balls, Bilawal Iqbal 4-34, Usman Qadir 2-34, Sajjad Hussain 2-42, Imran Khan Sr. 2-62) ZTBL (First Innings): 96-10 in 40.5 overs (Shakeel Ansar 36, 4x4s, 66 balls, Hamza Nadeem 5-27, Rizwan Akbar 3-39, Zohaib Ahmed 2-19)

(Second Innings): 160-10 in 44.5 overs (Waqas Saleem 32, 6x4s,

49 balls, Umar Javed 31 not out, 5x4s, 65 balls, Ali Nasir 27, 4x4s,

46 balls, Hamza Nadeem 5-52, Rizwan Akbar 3-55).