PTV to launch DTH services: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb while chairing a high level meeting here Friday has directed the management of Pakistan Television Corporation to initiate the work at earliest for launching Direct To Home services (DTH) with a view to provide state of the art, affordable, uninterrupted and quality services to the viewers as being made available by the State broadcasters across the region and around the world.

She said it was part of the policy of present PML-N government to change the digital landscape of the country which also included the introduction of latest mobile technology (4G/5G).

The minister also directed PTV management to submit a detailed proposal for introduction of DTH services within the next seven (07) days. She further directed that the best available systems capable of providing quality services should be acquired and while preparing the proposal utmost consideration be given to ensuring transparency in the whole process.

The minister said once the proposal was firmed up, due process would be followed for the introduction of the best DTH services commensurate with the international standards.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Pakistan Television Corporation.