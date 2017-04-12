PTV MD urges employees to adhere to professional capabilities, observe austerity

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Federal Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, who

holds additional charge of PTV Managing Director, Wednesday directed employees of Pakistan Television (PTV) to play an effective role

adhering to professional capabilities and observing strict austerity.

Soon after assuming the charge of PTV MD, he directed that the PTV, being the state broadcaster, had to play the most effective role in promoting national cohesion, and providing news and entertainment of the best quality all over the country and abroad.

Keeping in view the current financial situation of PTV, he directed

for extreme caution in incurring expenses and strict refrain from unnecessary expenditures. To begin with, no refreshments other than tea or coffee or green tea and biscuits would be served from official accounts, till further orders, he added.

He warned that there would be zero tolerance for financial corruption, and most importantly for sexual harassment.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said till PTV’s financial position became

comfortable, salaries would be paid to the junior employees, daily wagers, etc. before the senior management got paid.

The MD also sought support of the employees in raising the

professional and ethical standards of PTV in coming up to the nation’s expectations as the state broadcaster.

According to a notification of Establishment Division issued on Wednesday, Sardar Ahamd Nawaz Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division, has also been assigned additional charge of PTV

MD for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent.