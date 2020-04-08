PTV channel likely to start broadcasting ‘Tele school Classes’ from next week: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday announced that state run PTV channel would likely to start broadcasting special 1 to 12 class study contents from next week in the wake of coronavirus pandemic to mitigate academic losses of students.

Talking to private news channel, Minister said with an increasing number of schools shutting down campuses and shifting their learning online to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, the education ministry with an agreement with Pakistan Television has also launched a TV channel ‘Tele School’ to provide educational contents’ delivery mechanism during closure of educational institution.

He said PTV will fully support to education ministry in this critical time, when schools and colleges are closed as precaution against coronavirus.

He said channel will be available from 8am to 6pm. The minister said that during the morning session, juniors will be given classes followed by seniors.

He said that the PTV’s team would also add graphics and make some changes to attract attention of the students.

Ministry also preparing a feedback mechanism where students can easily ask and reply the question regarding their courses, ministry Education said.

He said HEC already asked the universities to start online classes after lockdown announced but in far flung areas of the country students are facing connectivity issues.

For this purpose, Ministry continuously conducting meetings with PTA and Universal Services Funds (USF) to improve the connectivity and give the access to students living in remote areas of the country.

With the help of USF we will promote to development telecommunication services in un-served and under-served rural areas of Pakistan to make available and affordable services to students in hour of need when they stuck in houses, he mentioned.

To facilitate students, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also launched a Consumer Support Center with efficient and trained agents who will able to listen complaints regarding access of services and connectivity.

He said authorities will improve their internet accessibility for students in the country soon and students would be facilitating on priority basis.

He also said internet usage in Pakistan has also been increased as the country has to adjust to life under lockdown amid the coronavirus and many private and public Universities are providing online study platform to their students.

New packages have also been introduced at a lower price point by all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to help students to stay and study from home, he added.