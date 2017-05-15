PTV booster project for Buner to be completed in December :Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzaib Monday said work on the Pakistan Television (PTV) Booster Project for Buner was continuing in full pace and it would be launched by December 31, 2017.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in National Assembly, the Minister informed that land acquisition disputes and revision of PC-1 twice delayed the project.

“But, now it will start functioning by December 31, 2017.”

Giving details about the project in a written reply, the minister said, the land acquisition process was started on March 5, 2005 for selection of sites, such as transmitter building, TV tower, approach road and residential colony.

In that regard, she said various meetings were arranged between Sher Akbar Khan, MNA from Buner District, the local management and the PTV officials. The acquisition of land was a long procedure and completed on July 23, 2007.

Afterwards, the consultant was asked to prepare site plan, contouring, soil investigation, preliminary drawings and cost estimate which was prepared by the consultant on October 8, 2008 and the same was approved by the Managing Director, Pakistan Television Corporation on January 28, 2010.

Furthermore, she said for award of job to civil contractor, prequalification process was started and price tender was invited from pre-qualified firms and opened on July 28, 2010 and according to the lowest price bidder, revised PC-I was submitted to Ministry of Information Broadcasting & National Heritage on August 24, 2010.

Consequently, she added that revised PC-I was approved by CDWP on October 09, 2013 and job was awarded to M/s Zainul-Abdeen & Sons. She said the contractor and his team were mobilized at the site, but due to law and order situation in the area and dispute on the approach road with 13 local people, the contractor could not complete the work on time.

“However, it will be completed by December 31, 2017 in all respects. As per record, the delay was mainly due to land dispute, late revision of PC-I and law and order situation in the area, which was beyond control of PTV management,” she added.