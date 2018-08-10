PTV, ATV to telecast marathon transmission on Independence Day, APP to makes arrangements to cover celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Ministry of Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage has made elaborate arrangements to commemorate the Independence Day with national zeal, fervor.Pakistan Television Corporation, and ATV, run by Shalimar Recording Company would run special marathon transmission on the day while Associated Press of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements for the coverage of events, seminars, discussions and talk shows in connection with the independence day celebrations.

PTV has organized special campaign to celebrate Independence Day from August 1 to 14..The campaign not only celebrates the struggles of the past but also serves as a call for action to create a better future.

“It is time to recognize and appreciate all the strengths and belongings of the country and our own potential to rise as one nation.”

The PTV will organise a full day thematic transmission on August 14.The live transmission will start from 8.00 a.m. till mid night.It will be featured with the prominent personalities and celebrities.

The segment of the transmission will be focused on the importance of the day.

A special teleplay will be aired by the PTV to promote national harmony, peace, brotherhood among the public and highlighting the significance of the Independence.The grand Flag Hoisting Ceremony will be televised live from all

channels of PTV as per previous practice.

The special show “Salam Pakistan” will be produced from President House, Islamabad. It will have special segments featuring youth and children highlighting the importance and sacrifices made for Independence.

Famous national songs will also be the part of the show.It will be on aired on midnight of August 13.

A special show will be produced depicting the efforts and achievements of youth of Pakistan which bring glory and fame for the country.

The special quiz show regarding the history of Pakistan contested by the children of the, schools.

A special all Pakistan Azadi Mushaira will be produced participated by the prominent poets of Pakistan.

Five special documentaries produced by all centers of PTV depicting the scenic and cultural beauty of Pakistan would also be aired.

The special thematic programme will be produced, providing information of Independence movement to the children and promoting patriotism among them.

Special songs are to be produced by all centers for the occasion.

The theme of the special songs will be promoting harmony, peace,brotherhood among the public and highlighting the significance of the Independence. The songs will be sung by the prominent singers.

The special thematic docu-drama will be produced based on the stories of partition and highlighting the sacrifices of made for materializing the dream of our Independent home land.

Short interviews of prominent Pakistanis from different walks of life will also be aired during the day long transmission.

Short interviews of prominent Non-Muslim Pakistanis preferably who have opted to stay in Pakistan after Independence. Interviews and flash backs of the prominent workers of Pakistan Movement. Duration: 10 programmes of 5 minutes each.

Shalimar Recording Company Company-run television ATV will telecast special marathon transmission with reference to the Independence day highlighting freedom struggle, Efforts of the Quaid-e-Azam to create Pakistan,sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) has made elaborate arrangements for the coverage of events, seminars, discussions and talk shows in connection with the independence day celebrations. It will release special news stories in English, Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi,Pushto, Saraiki and Arabic and its Video News Service will make special packages to highlight significance of the day.Besides APPC will ensure release messages of the President and Prime Minister on the eve independence Day.