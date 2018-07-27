PTI’s Zahoor Hussain Qureshi wins NA-152 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Zahoor Hussain Qureshi won election from National Assembly constituency NA-152 Khanewal-III by securing 108,707 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pir M Aslam Bodla Siddiqui candidate of Pakistan Muslim Leauge PML (N) stood second by getting 98,938 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Haider Zaman Qureshi candidate of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) getting 120,08.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.62%.