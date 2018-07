ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-12 Rawalpindi-VII by securing 27,351 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan stood second by getting 11,099 votes. The third position was grabbed by Faisal Qayyum Malik of PMLN with 10,369 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.49%.