PTI’s view point holds no truth: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that view point given by Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf on various issues had no truth at all.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that name of prime minister was not in the Panama Papers.

The case of Panama Papers was subjudice and the government will accept the verdict of the court in that regard.

He said that BBC report regarding the matter supported our stance.

Replying to a question he said that PTI had attacked Parliament and state television during the protest demonstration.