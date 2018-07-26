PTI’s Usman Bazdar wins PP-286 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Usman Ahmed Khan Bazdar has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-286 Dera Ghazi Khan-II by securing 28,897 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Khawaja Muhammad Nizam Mehmood stood second by getting 18,668 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan with 16,245 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 53.02%.