PTI’s Sardar Nasur Ullah Khan Dreshak wins NA-194 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Nasur Ullah Khan Dreshak has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-194 Rajanpur-II by securing 73,225

votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Hafeez Ur Rehman Khan Dreshak stood second by getting 64,565 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Kaleem Ud Din Zia with 11,670 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.90%.