PTI’s reaction on IRI survey unfortunate: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday

said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) reaction to the survey report of International Republican Institute (IRI) was very unfortunate.

She said it had been the tendency of PTI to bully institutions.

It had always humiliated the institutions which opposed its point of view.

The minister in a statement said PTI chief Imran Khan had endorsed the survey of IRI in 2013, but now when the same institution termed Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the most popular leader of the country, he started criticizing it.

In Imran Khan’s view there was no one better than Fakharudin G.

Ibrahim, Iftikhar Chaudhary, Justice Wajih uddin and Hamid Khan, but

when they showed his (Imran’s) real face to the nation, they were termed as the worst.

How many similar survey reports, hailing the PML N government, would be rejected by Imran Khan, as it was the voice of every Pakistani, she added.