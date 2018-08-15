PTI’s Qasim Khan Suri elected Deputy Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) candidate Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday was elected deputy speaker of National Assembly by securing 183 votes, while joint opposition candidate Maulana Asad Mehmood secured 144 votes.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced the results stating that a total of 328 votes were polled, out of

which 327 were declared valid, while one vote was rejected.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said: “I declare Qasim Khan Suri as winner of the deputy speaker’s slot.” Asad Qaiser also administered oath to the newly elected deputy speaker.

Suri has been associated with the PTI since 1996, the year in which the party was formed.

In 2013, he had contested election for a National Assembly seat on a PTI ticket, but he was defeated by Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

In the July 25, 2018 polls, Suri won the NA-265 (Quetta) seat.

Suri attended Quetta Islamia School, and later in 1988, he joined Federal Government College. In 1990 he obtained bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Balochistan.

In 1992, he got his master’s degree in International Relations from the same university.