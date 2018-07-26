PTI’s Pir Fida Muhammad wins PK-74 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Pir Fida Muhammad has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-74 Peshawar-9 by securing 19,349 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahidda Majlis-i-Ammal Pakistan candidate Atif ur Rehman stood second by getting 8,090 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Ibrar of Awami National Party with 8,260 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.87%.